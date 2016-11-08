Nigel Kennedy celebrates Hendrix in Brighton

The world’s biggest-selling classical violinist of all time, maestro and maverick Nigel Kennedy performs the music of Jimi Hendrix at Brighton Dome (Friday, November 25, 8pm).

Kennedy’s performances have ranged from straight classical interpretations to collaborations with Stéphane Grappelli, Kate Bush, Robert Plant and Paul McCartney. However, from early on in his career there has been one composer to whom he keeps on returning: Jimi Hendrix.

This concert comes almost 49 years after a young and emerging Jimi Hendrix performed at the Brighton Dome in 1967. Kennedy, who was born in Hove, is a lifelong fan and has been heavily influenced by the music of Hendrix.

Nigel Kennedy Plays Hendrix sees Kennedy work with a brand-new international line-up, including guitarist Doug Boyle (regular collaborator with Robert Plant), 18-year-old guitar prodigy Julian Buschberger, vibraphonist Orphy Robinson (founding member of The Jazz Warriors), and European rhythm section Tomasz Kupiec and Adam Czerwinski (the Jarek Smietana band).

Tickets on 01273 709709 or brightondome.org.

