Notos Piano Quartet join Chichester Chamber Concerts series

Notos Piano Quartet are the latest guests in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series, with a date in the Assembly Room, Chichester Council House, North Street, Chichester on Thursday, December 1 at 7.30pm (tickets on 01243 781312).

Making up the quartet are Sindri Lederer: violin; Andrea Burger: viola; Philip Graham: cello; and Antonia Köster: piano. Together they will perform Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in A major KV320e; Walton: Piano Quartet in D minor: and Brahms: Piano Quartet in A major Op. 26.

Cellist Philip said: “We founded the Notos Quartet in 2007 and were since then the union of four young musicians who simply love and live for chamber music. We believe chamber music to be the most communicative and satisfying way of making music, and we really love what we do. Our only goal is that this love and joy transmits to the audience in concert.

“Of course every one of us has his or her own character/personality but that is most definitely the reason we work so well as a group. Having four opinions on a piece of music makes finding a common interpretation on it much more interesting. We are always very curious to discover new or forgotten pieces for our genre. For instance there are gorgeous works by lesser-known composers that nobody even knows about. We’d like to change that. The best example is our new CD with the world premiere recording of the Bartok piano quartet that will be released with Sony Classical/RCA in February 2017.

“Obviously there is no repertoire for piano quartet earlier than the late-18th century, so most of the famous piano quartets are from the romantic period like the incredible quartets by Schumann and Brahms. But that does not limit us in any way. We can be as convincing in a Brahms Quartet as in one by Walton or Vasks.”

New works are also important: “Just recently we premiered British composer David P Graham’s first piano quartet during a festival in Germany. Also we are working together with several composers to commission new works. For Chichester, we will be playing our very own version of Mozart’s lesser-known Sinfonia Concertante, originally for violin, viola, cello and orchestra, a marvellous piece. The cadenza was written for us by British composer David P Graham. The Mozart is followed by the fantastic Walton piano quartet, one of our all-time favourites and maybe the most important piece for the formation by a British composer. In the second half we’ll be playing Brahms’ second piano quartet in A-major a piece that is played in concert quite rarely – a pity since it is profoundly beautiful!

“We come to the UK quite often! It’s always a great pleasure, fantastic audiences and many lovely chamber music societies.”

