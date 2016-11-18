Pink Floyd chamber music style

The Coda Chamber Ensemble will perform the music of Pink Floyd in an atmospheric candlelit setting at the Chichester Inn in Chichester on November 26 at 8pm.

Spokesman Bob Carruthers said: “Echoes of a distant land come billowing across the land as Coda Publishing Ltd presents the music of Pink Floyd arranged for strings, flute, percussion and grand piano. The event is being held to mark the release of the Pink Floyd Chamber Suite on gold vinyl and CD box set format, with both titles being released in conjunction with Chichester record retailer Time Machine.

“The Pink Floyd Chamber Suite was arranged by Ian Jennings in 2005 and was a major success when first released on CD and film. The suite was originally recorded by the Classic Rock String Quartet. However the Set The Controls suite was intended to be filmed and for release on CD and as a result it was never performed outside the recording studio and has never been presented in a concert setting.

“As the years have passed since the launch of the album on CD, the Pink Floyd Chamber Suite has continued to grow in popularity among Floyd fans and has now achieved legendary status. With over 100,000 hits on Youtube, the tenth anniversary is the perfect time to present a performance of the music in a live concert setting and a world tour is being organised for 2016.

“The performance at the Chichester Inn is the dress rehearsal for the world tour. It is actually the concert premiere of the piece, and this is a unique opportunity to attend the first-ever live performance and experience at first hand an astonishing musical tour de force.”

Tickets are £10 in advance; £15 on the door; over-18s only. For tickets call 01243 783185 or visit www.wegottickets.com.

