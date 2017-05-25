Pink Floyd chamber style

Pink Floyd for chamber orchestra is the promise at Chichester’s Chichester Inn on Saturday, June 3.

Spokesman Bob Carruthers explains: "A powerful new orchestral arrangement of the music of Pink Floyd entitled Set The Controls was first performed by the Coda Chamber Orchestra in Chichester in 2016. "Following its debut performance the Set The Controls suite was released on CD and vinyl in conjunction with Time Machine Records of Chichester. "The Set The Controls suite on both CD and vinyl has gone on to become a firm favourite with Pink Floyd fans around the globe. "Following huge public demand, a new suite featuring more Pink Floyd music has now been commissioned by Chichester-based Coda Records Ltd. The new suite is entitled Remember When You Were Young? "The Remember When You Were Young? suite has recently been recorded in the studio and is scheduled for release on CD and vinyl in the autumn of 2017. "However, there is nothing like hearing music performed live; and on Saturday, June 3 in the intimate surroundings of the Chichester Inn both Pink Floyd orchestral suites will be performed together by a professional chamber orchestra. "This is a unique opportunity to enjoy a live performance of the music of Pink Floyd as you've never heard it before. "Favourite Floyd tracks given the orchestral treatment include See Emily Play, A Saucerful of Secrets, Astronomy Domine, Us And Them, Echoes, Atom Heart Mother, et The Controls For the Heart Of The Sun, Great Gig In The Sky, Comfortably Numb, Another Brick In The Wall, Sheep, Cluster One, Eclipse and Shine On You Crazy Diamond and many more. "The results are breath-taking in their scope and majesty. This is the ultimate testimony to the genius of Pink Floyd." Doors open at 8pm. The evening's entertainment starts at 8.30pm. Tickets £10 from Time Machine Records, The Almhouse Arcade, The Hornet, from Thursday To Saturday 10pm to 4pm, or direct from The Chichester Inn. You can also book on-line via wegottickets.com.