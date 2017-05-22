Poet Susan Utting in Chichester

Poet Susan Utting is the headline guest at Chichester’s New Park Centre for the latest Open Mic Poetry session on Wednesday, May 31.

Susan is currently touring with her latest poetry collection, Half the Human Race, which contains both new poems and a selection from previous books.

Susan said: “I’ll be reading poems from my just published new book, Half the Human Race, mostly from the new work section, but also poems selected from three earlier collections, Striptease, Houses Without Walls and Fair’s Fair. I aim to keep the set varied, with something for everyone as far as possible – but the theme of this book is the lives of women in various guises, particularly women who are too often overlooked, unseen, hidden or silenced.”

After Susan’s reading, local poets will have the chance to share the spotlight as they read their own new poems.

Starts 7.30pm, Jubilee Hall. Advance tickets £4.50. www.sdpf.org.uk; 07813244731.

