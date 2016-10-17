Power of 3 back in Chichester

Chichester blues-rock band The Power of 3 play their first gig in the city for more than two years.

In association with Time Machine Records, the band will play at The Chichester Inn on Saturday, October 22.

The group was originally formed in 1993 by local guitarist/vocalist Mick Shaw.

After a couple of band member changes, The Power of 3 now consists of Mick plus bassist Pete Sidwell and drummer Steve Turner, who joined in 2011.

Mick said: “Between us we have a wealth of experience and love making music. We all share similar tastes and enjoy playing our own interpretations of tracks by a variety of blues and rock artists that we admire from Jimi Hendrix, Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Ray Vaughan, through to Robben Ford, Robert Cray and Joe Bonamassa.

“We also include a few originals.”

The band members have toured extensively both in the UK and abroad and have played on numerous recording sessions.

Harry Boulter, of Time Machine Records, said: “I am really proud to be associated with the return of these local guitar legends to the Chichester music scene. The friendly vibe at the Chichester Inn will suit their return gig perfectly.”

Mick added: “Although we have been around for almost 24 years and built up a dedicated following along the south coast, we are really looking forward to returning to play in Chichester.

“We used to play regularly at one or two venues in Chichester but have given it a rest for a while.

“You don’t want to play the same places too often. It was not a conscious idea to return, but I went into Harry’s shop, and I just got chatting to him.

“I was interested in vinyl. I told him about the band, and he expressed an interest. He did his own research, and the next time I went in, he said ‘I would like to book you for a gig.’

“We are a Chichester band. I started the band, having done a number of things before, and I always wanted to go back a three-piece – a three-piece blues band.

“It has evolved into much more of a blues-run thing, and I would have a hard job doing it in any other format now. You just get so much freedom as a three-piece.”

Tickets cost £10 available in advance from The Chichester Inn, 38 West Street, Chichester, PO19 1RP and Time Machine Records, Almshouse Arcade, The Hornet, Chichester, PO19 7JL or on the night, if available. Doors open at 8pm.

