Put on your 1970s gear for an evening of unforgettable hits in Horsham

The Supersonic 70s show returns to Horsham’s Capitol Theatre on Saturday, February 4 (7.30pm).

For the past four years this musical extravaganza has been amazing sell-out audiences nationwide.

It’s a show that’s jam-packed with all the songs from what is arguably the greatest pop decade of them all – the 1970s.

This six-piece band is led by ‘The Cat Suited Wondergirl’ Janey Bombshell on lead vocals.

The musicians deliver a power-packed visual concert that aims to have the women dancing in the aisles and the men ‘air guitaring’ to huge hits from the Golden age of Pop.

The performers will be armed with denim, satin, platform boots and a million sequins so audiences are encouraged to dress in their favourite 1970s costumes as well.

Tickets for the concert cost £19.50 (concessions and Friends £17.50).

Call the box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

