Quo tribute band support bassist John ‘Rhino’ Edwards in Horsham

West Sussex-based Status Quo tribute band Quo-caine support Quo bassist John ‘Rhino’ Edwards when he brings his own band Rhino’s Revenge to Horsham’s Holbrook Club on Saturday, May 13 at 7pm.

For the members of Quo-caine – who come from Horsham, Haywards Heath and Worthing – it’s the latest step in a love affair with Quo going back years.

They line up as Robbie Holder (guitars/vocals), Andy ‘Hozey’ Hosegood (guitars), James Batchelar (keyboards/vocals), Colin Eccles (basses) and Carl Sigward (drums).

James said: “Three of us were in a band in the ’90s and we all had a passion for The Quo. A few years later, we decided to rekindle that love of Quo. In 2004 we formed this band, having heard a few Quo tribute bands and thought we could do better.

“Really, it’s about the way the music makes you feel, the rhythm and the power behind it. People think it is just the three chords, but to hammer down your performance, you have got to work pretty hard. It is the atmosphere and the boogie and the power of it all. But you don’t have to be a massive Quo fan to enjoy it. It is not rocket science. It is just great music.”

James reckons the Quo pinnacle to have been 1972-76, a time when the band were nicknamed the Frantic Four, when the band comprised Francis Rossi, Alan Lancaster, John Coghlan and Rick Parfitt – the line-up that got back together a few years ago.

“And a good job they did. I was too young to see the original line-up, though I must have seen Quo maybe 50 times. They have always been a fantastic live band, and then I got to see the originals.”

Just in time. Sadly, Rick Parfitt died on Christmas Eve last year.

“Without Rick, it is just not Quo. Rick was the man. He was the power, the live image, the sound. He was the archetypical rock star, and you don’t get better than him. And it wasn’t even a heart attack that killed him. It was an infection, but his constitution was weakened by many years of health issues.

“It was a massive shock when he died… But we don’t get silly about it. We just carry on doing what we are doing.”

Tickets £15, available by calling 01403 751150 or directly from the ticket office at the venue.

