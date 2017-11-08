Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir will make a poignant contribution to this year’s season of remembrance.

Since its formation 19 years ago, the choir and orchestra have performed an annual remembrance concert in commemoration of those who have lost their lives in the service of their country, not only World War One and World War Two, but also more recent conflicts. This year will be no exception. A Poppy is to Remember will take place on Saturday, November 11 in St James Church, Littlehampton.

Musical director James Rushman said: “The Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra warmly invite visitors from the local community and surrounding area to join them at this poignant time of year as we remember all those who did not return from conflicts while serving their country.

“This year the choir and orchestra will be performing Magnificat by John Rutter featuring soprano Lorna Moore as soloist. This work is a musical setting of the biblical canticle Magnificat composed in seven movements and completed in 1990. Based on the Latin text it is interspersed with Of a Rose, a Lovely Rose, a beautiful anonymous English poem on Marian themes, the beginning of the Sanctus and a prayer to Mary. The programme will also include Polovetsian Dances from Act 2 of Prince Igor by Alexander Borodin which, at the time of his death remained unfinished but was finally edited and completed by Alexander Glazunov. The choir will also sing a beautiful and moving lyrical setting of Psalm 23, The Lord is My Shepherd written by Will Todd, the English classical composer and pianist. The spotlight will fall on our orchestra in several further works including La Mamma Morta from the Opera Andrea Chenier by Umberto Giordano and again featuring soprano soloist Lorna Moore. The Last Post – The Exhortation will herald a two-minute silence followed by the Reveille.”

Since its formation by James, the Edwin James Festival Choir has so far raised £136,000 for local charities and good causes, and proceeds from the remembrance concert will be donated to the Chichester Stroke Club.

“The club is a unique facility providing aftercare and encouragement to stroke survivors when they leave hospital, respite for carers and partners, and enables members to meet like-minded people in a relaxing environment.

“Whilst having its roots in the church, the choir is very much a community group not only in its members but in the care and support offered to local good causes.”

Doors 2.15pm with the concert starting at 3pm at St James the Great Church, East Ham Road, Littlehampton. Tickets adults £8, children £4 on 01243 582330 or at the door.