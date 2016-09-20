REVIEW: Ensemble Reza in Chichester

The Funtington Music Group opened their autumn season with a stunning concert from the Ensemble Reza on 14 September at the University of Chichester.

After an introductory performance by four of the sextet of Webern’s Langsamer Satz, the Ensemble played Brahms’ Sextet No 2 in G, opus 36. The six players demonstrated a deep understanding of Brahms music. For instance, the beautiful lyrical music of the third movement was played with a gently expressed, unaffected, yet heart-warming style, while in contrast the fourth movement was delightfully developed to the gripping finale, with sheer exuberance and expertise. This sextet is one of Brahms’ finest, most warming and romantic chamber works and the Reza performed it immaculately.

After the interval the Ensemble expertly played another physically demanding and musically challenging sextet. This was Tchaikovsky’s String Sextet in D Minor, Opus 70, Souvenir de Florence. This programme choice was a gem in that the music of these two contemporary composers is so absolutely different that by playing them alongside each other the audience can readily see their contrasting approaches to the genre of the sextet. The Reza played the Tchaikovsky as a true Ensemble, listening, responding, and playing as one unit, creating such beautiful and mesmerising music. It was a magical performance.

David Tinsley, Chairman of the Funtington Music Group, said, “This was a most enjoyable concert, enriched by musicians performing at the top of their game.”

Further details of the Funtington Music Group can be obtained from the Membership Secretary, Mrs Elizabeth Brooks, on 01243 378900.

www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk

