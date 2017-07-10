REVIEW: Thank You For The Music, The Edwin James Festival Choir, Littlehampton

The familiar and well-loved songs of ABBA, The Beatles and The Carpenters filled the Church of St James in Littlehampton on Saturday when the Edwin James Festival Choir presented their ABC concert.

The Church was full to capacity with a record number of tickets sold, and an eager and enthusiastic audience gave a huge welcome to this popular and talented Choir.

Choir members sported a colourful range of outfits from the 1960’s and 1970’s, and sung harmonious selections from the works of ABBA, the Beatles and Carpenters with great skill and beaming faces. Mention must be made of David Bathurst’s solo recitation of A Hard Day’s Night –a really dramatic, humorous and extremely clever performance.

The audience were invited to join in with the songs ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’, ‘There’s a ind of Hush’ and ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, but they joined in with all the songs, and waving neon light glow-sticks gave the darkened church a truly magical atmosphere.

‘Thank You for the Music’ James Rushman, Musical Director for the Choir, who worked tirelessly both playing and conducting sixty choir members. This concert was over far too soon, and there were calls for another evening of musical nostaligia in the near future.

The Mayor of Littlehamptonb, William Blanchard-Cooper, praised the Edwin James Festival Choir for all the entertainment they provide in Littlehampton and district, and for all the money they have raised for charities over the years. The ABC concert supported Macmillan Nurses.

The Choir’s next concert will be the annual Prom Concert, this year on the theme of Love and Marriage, being performed on Saturday, 2nd September in St James’s Church. Tickets can be reserved on 01243 582330.

