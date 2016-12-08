Rising star Katey brings vivid music to Coolham

Coolham Live Music Club is offering an opportunity to escape the stresses of Christmas shopping by holding a pre-Christmas event on the Sunday afternoon before the big day (December 18).

Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Katey Brooks will be taking to the Coolham stage for the first time, fresh from her Canadian Tour.

A spokesperson said: “Katey’s unique sound epitomizes the culturally diverse environment in which she grew up. Born and raised between Bristol, London and Arizona to musical parents, the Indie Award nominee is best described as a female Hozier, with all the haunting intensity and every bit of the soul. Having led a fascinating life with a vivid cast of characters, Katey takes to the road often, to draw inspiration from the people she meets.

“Writing for her current album began in the chaos of London life, continuing on tour in the dusty expanse of Australia at the beginning of 2015, and finding its completion on the side of a beautiful little mountain in the Welsh wilderness. Now under the wing of UK-based label Abandon Music Group, Brooks has already toured extensively in the UK, Europe, Australia and Canada this year and is currently in the studio finishing her brand new album We The People.

“Katey is fast becoming a radio favourite with her music having been hailed and played on BBC R1, R2 and R6, and recently added to the Starbucks playlist worldwide. The haunting, ethereal sound of her latest I Fought Lovers EP is a prelude to the sonic largesse of future releases, as she records her new album with a few of Britain’s finest.

“Venue magazine credited Katey with ‘a voice to melt glaciers’ and she is at home performing anywhere she can take her guitar. From the London 2012 Olympics to Glastonbury Festival, from WOMAD to Abbey Road, her’ ‘devastating vocal talent’ (Just Music That I Like) has garnered her admirers from across the spectrum of the music industry.

“She has featured on tracks with Paloma Faith, Imelda May, The Rolling Stones’ Bill Wyman, Nick Mason of Pink Floyd and Brian May.”

The gig will be at Coolham Village Hall (doors 1.15pm). Tickets cost £12.50. There is no licenced bar, so people can bring their own drinks and refreshments. Tickets from coolhamtickets@gmail.com.

Visit www.coolhamlivemusicclub.com for more information or call Graeme Tame on 07889 775173.

