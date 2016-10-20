Rock band InMe work on a ‘gloriously pretentious’ project

Alternative rock band InMe celebrate their 20th anniversary this year, but as frontman Dave McPherson points out, their 20th is a little different to other bands.

“When AC/DC and the Stones had their 20th anniversary, they were all in their 40s and 50s. I am still only 33. We started very young!”

They count their anniversary from their first-ever rehearsal, in July 1996. It was Dave plus Simon the drummer.

“He was 12 and I was 13, and we didn’t actually like each other to be honest.

“We also had our original bassist Joe, and we were friends since the first day at school. But Simon was a bit of a boisterous young lad, and I was quite shy and introverted, and we didn’t immediately click. But he was the only drummer in the school! Since then, once we were a band together, the dynamic changed seeing as I was the songwriter and vocalist and guitarist.

“We were three of us to begin with. Joe left in 2006 and was replaced by my brother Greg. It is still the same line-up now, but we added Gazz as a second guitarist in 2010.

“From the second album onwards, I was adding layers and layers of extra guitars to the albums, which was fine, but it became a bit obvious when we were playing live that something was missing, and having Gazz in the band has changed things a lot.

“He is a completely-different guitarist to me. He studies a lot of the nitty-gritty stuff. I just play by what I feel and hear. I am too lazy to learn the crazy stuff, but he comes to it with more musical knowledge whereas I just feel it more.

“I come up with a song idea, and he will do something with it that I would not have thought of, and for me, that makes it more interesting because my own songs then take me by surprise.”

Currently, they have embarked on a big recording project, their ambitious album Trilogy – a triple album made up of three thematically-distinct albums: Dawn, Sentience and Quietus. Dawn was released in May 2015.

“It’s our gloriously pretentious triple-album project.

“We came up with the idea in 2011. It is 30 songs divided into three albums. Each song has a subtitle. The first album is all about birth and youth and childhood. The second album is all about adulthood and conscious sentience. There will be a song about dreams of adulthood.

“The third album is all about the closing chapters in life and, not to be morbid, about death. The dream song will be about meeting people that are no longer with us…

“The music on each will be relevant. The first one, being youthful, was really upbeat. The second one is going to be a bit more reflective. There is no heaviness on it. It is more melodic ambient. The last one, being about the darker stuff, will be our heavy-metal album, and then that’s the trilogy done.

“There are no deadlines. With the first one, we set ourselves a deadline and that means that there are one or two songs on there that some of the guys are not so keen on.

“We want to avoid that. We want to make sure that there are no compromises, so we are not going to rush it. We want to make sure that we come up with the best possible album we can. There is absolutely no hurry…”

The band play Patterns, Brighton on Friday, October 28.

Tickets cost £12.50. Visit patternsbrighton.com to find out more.

