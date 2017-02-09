Romantic tunes for Valentine’s Day at Crawley’s Hawth

There will be an evening of love songs in The Hawth Studio, Crawley, on Monday, February 13, setting a romantic mood just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The evening will feature local band Falco and the Hawks with their special guests Tara Attwood, Jackie Evans and Jodie Munday.

The evening is brought to The Hawth in association with Treasure Island GB CIC.

Tickets for the concert cost £12. You can also include a Valentine’s pre-show meal for £10.

Call the box office on 01293 553636, email hawthmarketing@parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

