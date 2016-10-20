Royal Philharmonic Orchestra open new classical season in Crawley

The Hawth has confirmed a new programme of classical concerts and recitals for 2016-17.

The new season includes the return of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) with three concerts, including performances of Mendelssohn Violin Concerto, Tchaikovsky Pion Concerto No 1 and Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto bringing the season to a close.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “The RPO will open the new season with its first concert on Saturday, October 22, featuring the piece considered to be the first important German Romantic opera, Weber’s thrilling Overture. Joining the Orchestra will be an artist with a truly spectacular technique, Leticia Moreno. Audiences will be able to hear her perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, one of the foremost violin concertos of the Romantic Era, which is full of warmth and vitality. Brahm’s majestic Symphony No 4 opens in a dramatic vein and continues to flow with an urgency and lyrical beauty.

“The season also includes concerts by The Czech National Symphony Orchestra, with a performance of Beethoven’s elemental 5th Symphony and London Mozart Players will perform with conductor laureate Howard Shelley giving an introduction from the stage.

“There will be recitals from pianist Reiko Fujisawa, the award-winning Dante Quartet, known for their the emotional intensity of their performances, and award-winning guitarist Dimitris Dekavallas returns. Also appearing in the Studio are Prague’s highly-regarded Stamic String Quartet and Corinne Morris, who will play a cello recital inspired by Bach.

“Prior to the concerts by RPO and Czech National Symphony Orchestra we are offering entertaining and enlightening 30-40 minute talks. These concerts, and that of the London Mozart Players, can also be combined with a delicious three-course meal at the Hawth’s Spotlight Restaurant.”

Tickets on 01293 553636.

