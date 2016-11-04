Scottish singer Robyn Stapleton takes in Chichester on tour

Robyn Stapleton, regarded as one of the finest voices in Scottish folk music, will perform in Chichester’s St John's Chapel on November 7.

Scottish singer Robyn has fast become one of folk music's most sought after singers, since winning the title of BBC Scotland's Young Traditional Musician in 2014. With stand-out live performances like BBC's Proms in the Park and on radio’s Desert Island Discs, she is one of the UK's most respected interpreters of folk song.

This November, Robyn will be embarking on her first ever music tour in England, with concerts right across the country. The final concert of the tour is in St John's Chapel in Chichester on November 7 at 7.30pm.

Robyn will be accompanied by one of Scotland's finest musicians, Aaron Jones, on guitar and bouzouki. Aaron Jones regularly performs as part of the Kate Rubsy Band, Battlefield Band, and is a former winner of Instrumentalist of the Year (Scots Music Awards).

The concerts will feature songs from Robyn's upcoming album, Songs of Robert Burns, soon to be released, and from her debut solo album Fickle Fortune, which has received outstanding reviews.

Tickets for Chichester available from The Novium.

