See a rising star of UK jazz at Ardingly College

Music@Ardingly’s ninth concert series continues on Monday, October 3, with the Tom Green Septet.

The show starts at 7.30pm at Ardingly College, College Road, Ardingly.

Trombonist Tom has been described by Jazz FM as “a new rising star” of the British jazz scene.

The concert will feature a variety of jazz numbers with music by Count Basie and contemporary compositions by Tom.

Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions). Email music@ardingly.com or call 01444 893230. Book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicatardingly.

