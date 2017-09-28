Showaddywaddy set to play all their hits in Crawley

Pop-rock stars Showaddywaddy head to The Hawth, Crawley, on Friday, September 29 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “The Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World is a bold statement but Showaddywaddy has lived up to that title for the past four decades.”

“Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have sold more than 20 million records to date and toured all corners of the world.

“Their live show is as dynamic and uplifting as it has always been, featuring all of their biggest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts of Europe.

“Expect to hear such classic hits as ‘Under The Moon of Love’, ‘Three Steps to Heaven’, ‘Hey Rock & Roll’, ‘When’, ‘Blue Moon’, ‘Pretty Little Angel Eyes’ and many, many more.”

Tickets for the concert cost £21.

Call the box office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

