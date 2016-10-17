Singers needed for Chichester Singing Day

Chichester Singing Days, 33 years old this year, offer their autumn event on November 5.

Series administrator Polly Robson said: “Dvorak’s Mass in D is being learned and performed in a day under the expert batons of Arthur and Tim Robson. Singers come from around the south to the University of Chichester for a day of rehearsals and an evening performance in the Chapel. “No auditions, just a fun day of singing for all. Singers of all ages are welcome and should contact Polly Robson for an application form. The closing date is October 27 and applications can be obtained by email from pollyrobson2003@yahoo.co.uk or telephone for more information: 01243 823481.

“A fine array of soloists has been booked, including Catherine Hamilton (soprano), Tom Robson (tenor) and David Riley (bass). All are well known in the Chichester area and perform regularly across the UK and abroad. The choir will be well supported by talented organist Mark Wardell, formerly the assistant organist in Chichester Cathedral.”

