Spice up your life with this huge tribute concert at The Hawth

Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show is coming to Crawley’s Hawth on Sunday, September 3 (7.30pm).

A Hawth spokesperson said: “90s music is having a revival. Take That have a new album, Steps have regrouped and there have also been appearances from Five, Atomic Kitten and A1.

“Formed in 1994, the Spice Girls caught the world’s attention with their debut single ‘Wannabe’, released on July 7, 1996. The song became one of the best-selling singles of all time, topping the charts in 37 countries and selling more than six million copies.

“The Spice Girls and their ‘girl power’ defined a generation, becoming pop icons for many children, teenagers and adults at the time. Now, 21 years after their first single launch, the fun-filled, high octane Spice Girls concert Wannabe will continue to delight audiences old and new.

“Wannabe has been a success for 10 years, travelling around the world, performing the power group’s biggest hits.”

This popular tribute to Scary, Posh, Ginger, Baby and Sporty Spice are excited to be bringing their full concert tour to The Hawth.

Representing the band, Anna Slater said: “We’re all obsessed with ’90s music and we wanted to make a big splash with this huge concert tour. We’re creating the ultimate girls’ night out and who doesn’t know the words to ‘Spice Up Your Life’ or ‘Stop?’”

Other hits in this show include ‘Viva Forever’, ‘2 Become 1’, ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ and a newly arranged medley covering the girls’ solo careers.

Tickets cost £18.50 (groups of six or more £15).

Call the box office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

