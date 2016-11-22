Starr Trust fundraising success

Sussex charity the Starr Trust kicked off the Christmas celebrations early this year with two fundraising evenings held back to back at the Hilton Brighton Metropole.

The Starr Trust press manager Nicole Carman said: “Winter Musical Extravaganza featured live entertainment from the talented Starr Trust Singers directed by Sharon Starr and Lea Hyde. The cast wore dazzling costumes and sang Motown and music legends that brought everyone onto the dance floor. The show was followed by a delicious sit-down festive dinner and a late night disco in the lovely Viscount Suite, donated by the Hilton. The bespoke WINTER letters, donated by Zoe from Just Occasionally, looked stunning and created a truly magical atmosphere.

“Sunday saw a second night of fabulous entertainment, where friends and families of Rock Choir came together for their ever popular Sussex Rock Choir Ball. The choir members come from all over Sussex, from Eastbourne, Chichester and Worthing, to Hayward’s Heath and Billingshurst. They pulled out all the stops to make the evening a huge success, even singing a beautiful Thank You back to the Starr Trust cast members.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone that came and supported us over the weekend. Our legendary Starr Trust singers entertained over 300 people and the evenings raised over £10,000, which is an incredible achievement.”

Nicole added: “The Starr Trust is always looking to help as many young people as they can so go to their website to find out more about the work they do and how you or someone you know can apply for one of their Edward Starr Awards at www.starrtrust.com.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.