Start 2017 with some rock ’n’ roll at The Capitol in Horsham

Horsham’s Capitol begins the new year with a series of rock ’n’ roll shows next month.

First up is the West End smash hit Be Bop A Lula on Saturday, January 14 (7.30pm).

The production celebrates five giants of rock ’n’ roll – Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

With Cochran’s legendary guitar riffs, Vincent’s menacingly moody stage presence, Fury’s smouldering looks and soaring vocals, Orbison’s perfect lilting tones and Holly’s good-time anthems, Be Bop A Lula aims to bring the house down.

Tickets cost £21.50.

Next is I Love To Boogie With T.Rextasy on Friday, January 20.

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the glam rock era.

T.Rextasy is now accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan and T.Rex and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex and Bolan’s catalogue management.

Tickets cost £21.50.

After that, Broadway star and musical innovator Ramin Karimloo brings his musical theatre hits and bluegrass to The Capitol on January 27.

This show is part of Ramin and The Broadgrass Band’s twelve-date Lead Me Home tour.

Olivier and Tony Award nominee Ramin is best known for playing leading roles in both of the West End’s longest running musicals – The Phantom and Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, and Jean Valjean, Enjolras, and Marius in Les Misérables.

He also originated the role of the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies and made his Broadway debut as Valjean in the 2014 revival production of Les Misérables.

Ramin said: “I am looking forward to taking our show on the road for an extended run, especially here in the UK. It’s been a few years since I’ve been able to go around the country. These will be the only UK dates before I head off back to Broadway to open the première of Anastasia.”

He continued: “Over the past four years we have organically developed a unique, rootsy sound called ‘broadgrass’, which we are all very excited about.”

Tickets cost £28.50.

Finally, One Night Of Elvis performed by Lee Memphis King, will be on stage on January 28 (7.30pm).

Lee Memphis King is the producer and director of the most authentic tribute production to the greatest entertainer of the last century, Elvis Presley.

Over the past 10 years Lee has picked up numerous accolades and has headlined and sold out some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and Europe.

In this brand new production, Lee portrays Elvis Presley at his peak celebrating the iconic ‘Vegas Years’ from 1969 - 1977.

He wears the most authentic costumes from Elvis’s concerts and has an orchestra backing him.

Tickets cost £23 (concessions £21).

Call the box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

