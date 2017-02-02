Sun-drenched melodies at Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra’s vibrant concert

The Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra brings the light, colour and vibrancy of the Mediterranean to the Dome on Sunday afternoon (February 5, 2.45pm) with a performance of Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony.

Written in a sunny room on the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, and completed in Naples, the work is a hymn of praise to the warm south, celebrating Goethe’s ‘land where the lemon-trees bloom’.

Such sun-drenched music makes for a perfect antidote to winter blues.

Still in his early twenties, Mendelssohn conducted the first performance in London in 1833. Rarely satisfied with his first thoughts, he carried on tinkering with the piece until the day he died, 14 years later.

Youthful joie de vivre also radiates from the teenage Mozart’s Symphony No. 29, one of the few from his early Salzburg years to have entered the regular repertoire of major symphony orchestras.

On becoming a freelance composer in Vienna at the age of twenty-five, the canny composer delved into the already large body of works he had composed years earlier, carefully obliterating the original dates on the autograph scores.

The volume containing this symphony was sold at Sotheby’s in 1987 for a record price of nearly four million pounds, a record price for any collection of music sold at auction.

The orchestra will be conducted by Thomas Carroll, rapidly establishing himself in this role alongside that as one the country’s leading cellists. In fact, he will appear both as soloist and conductor on Sunday in a performance of Haydn’s First Cello Concerto, a work in which lyricism, humour and virtuosity are evenly balanced.

Tickets cost £12-£37. Call 01273 709709 or visit www.brightondome.org. Discounted parking for ticket holders at NCP Church Street Car Park.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.