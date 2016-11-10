Tense, timely folk from Will Varley at the Komedia

Will Varley unveils his new album Kingsdown Sundown – and heads to Brighton’s Komedia on November 17 straight after its release to play the new material live.

Spokesman Thom Williams said: “Will has reached an unstoppable velocity since signing with Xtra Mile Recordings in 2015 and shows no signs of slowing down. With the follow-up to Postcards From Ursa Minor, an album that propelled Will into unexplored territory, return tours with The Proclaimers and unbelievable summer festival sets, he continues to build upon broken spirits with this set of almost unbearably-raw songs. First track to be lifted from the album is ‘To Build A Wall’ – an unnervingly timely indictment of simplistic solutions to incredibly complex problems on both sides of the pond.

“Recorded underneath a pub by the sea in Deal, Kent, as the waves roared outside, Kingsdown Sundown is a bleak and uncompromising critique of the human condition, journeying deep into our dreams, faults, regrets and politics.

“The songs are more visceral and uneasy than before, with fights in KFC descending into world wars, the all too real plight of refugees and the recent rise in hate crime.”

Visit www.komedia.co.uk.

