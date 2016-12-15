That’ll Be The Day Christmas special at Crawley’s Hawth

That’ll Be The Day are at Crawley’s Hawth on Monday, December 19, with a brand-new Christmas show (7.30pm).

The first origins of That’ll Be The Day go back to 1985 when a variety show called The Happy Days of Rock ’n’ Roll was launched by Bristol-based agent John Mills for the club and cabaret circuit.

The show had a varied cast of rockers including Fred the Ted, Margo and Trevor, Terry Denton, and a group called Fizzical, a creation of Trevor Payne, who had previously enjoyed success with The Medium Wave band in the ’70s. The success of the first short tour led to seasonal tours, and in 1986 Mills secured a summer season.

For the festive show, the team mix Christmas classics from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, with plenty of comedy.

Audiences can expect to see tributes to Mick Jagger, Elvis, The Beatles, Tina Turner and many other musical icons.

Trevor, founder of the show, said: “It’s been a long journey and to reach the milestone of 30 years is some achievement and one we in the show are all proud of.

“We work hard to create a new production each year and that policy has helped us to improve the standard year on year.”

Call 01293 553636.

