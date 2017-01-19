The Hawth offers electrifying blues from Aynsley Lister

Aynsley Lister returns to The Hawth Studio, Crawley, on Friday, February 10 (7.45pm), to present a night of thrilling blues.

The gig is a rare chance to see Aynsley Lister up close and personal in a stripped down, intimate setting.

A spokesperson said: “Aynsley’s solo performances are the perfect platform to witness his amazing ability to sync rhythmical chords, bass lines and stinging lead guitar while singing and accompanying it all with his custom-built stomp box.”

Tickets cost £15 from 01293 553636 or www.hawth.co.uk.

The evening is presented in association with Crawley Blues Club.

