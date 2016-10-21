Brighton-based band The RPMs play Worthing’s Bar 42 as part of the town’s Oxjam Festival on October 29.

The gig comes the day after the release of their new single, I Think It’s Stupid But I Think It’s Love taken from their Digital Disobedience EP.

Jack Valero, a student at BIMM music school in Brighton, is happy with the progress the band is making – though he admits the conflict with college work can be a tough one.

“But we are making good steady progress considering what we have achieved in just three years.

“We have achieved in those years more than some bands have achieved in ten years, so I think we are getting there.”

It’s tough, but the band certainly won’t be found lacking in determination as they build up momentum through gigging and releases.

“The ambition used to be the biggest rock star in the world.

“Now it is just to make music my day job.

“At the moment, the day job is being a student, but I used to sell windows door to door, and it was horrible.

“It was so depressing.”

It’s his yardstick for measuring current success: “If things get difficult, I just think back to selling windows!”

Jack has got two years left of his degree, having had to redo a year.

“I have never been a hugely academic person in any way. We are so focussed on the band, and that’s the real career.

“But balancing the two is working out OK at the moment. I guess we might just have to take the leap at some point.”

“We have been together about three years. Me and the drummer were friends in Dorset where we are originally from.

“We had a little band among other friends, but we both decided we wanted to get out of Dorset because there is not a lot happening there, particularly music-wise.

“We saw that there was this music school in Brighton, BIMM, and we thought that that would be perfect. We had been to Brighton before and thought that it was a great town, and that’s where we met our bass player.”

As for the music, Jack describes it broadly as guitar-pop, and the band are determined to make it work.

“There are never any guarantees.

“ No one jumps into it all thinking that if they do this and that and tick certain boxes, it will all happen for them.

“You can tick all the boxes and still get nowhere. But really, the thing is perseverance.

“If you keep pushing at the door, then you have got to hope that eventually that door will open and you will walk through.

“And also we are a band with personality, and I think that that comes across on stage, and I think that is definitely something that helps you fulfil your purpose.”

