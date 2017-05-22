The Trevor John Band make their Chichester debut

Hotel California, Stairway to Heaven, Wishing Well and All Along the Watchtower are likely when The Trevor John Band make their first appearance in Chichester at The Chichester Inn on Saturday, May 27.

The four-strong band, led by guitar player and vocalist, Trevor John, has a popular following in West Sussex and in their home county of Hampshire, but this will be their first appearance in Chichester.

Trevor said: “Music has been my life.

“I started off as a solo musician. I then met up with three other like-minded musicians, drummer Martin Meads; David Warwick who plays bass guitar; and rhythm guitarist, Trevor Parsons and we just got together informally as a band.

“Rob Vick, another close friend and seasoned musician, will be deputising on bass guitar for The Chichester Inn gig.

“We play classic rock anthems that we enjoy playing and know our audiences love, music made famous by the likes of Free, U2, Led Zeppelin, Killers, Kings of Leon and many more. It seems to work both for us and our audiences as we have been playing together now for around 25 years.”

Chichester is a gig they are very much looking forward to, Trevor says – a first at an important venue on the circuit: “We’re grateful to Harry Boulter from Time Machine Records for promoting the gig as we’ve heard The Chichester Inn is a really popular live music venue, so we are all looking forward to playing there for the first time.”

Harry said: “I was really impressed when I first heard the band.

“They don’t just keep to one genre, so it’s very difficult to pigeon hole them.

“What I can say is that they are all talented performers who love their music.

“They will enjoy playing to a Chichester crowd who will appreciate their musicianship and a playlist of non-stop all time classics.”

Tickets for The Trevor John Band at The Chichester Inn on Saturday, May 27 are £10 in advance from Time Machine Records, Almshouse Arcade, The Hornet, Chichester, PO19 7JL or by calling The Chichester Inn on 01243 783185.

Tickets are £12 on the night with doors opening for the show at 8pm.

