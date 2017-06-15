There’s still time to enter this year’s Horsham Battle of the Bands

Sussex musicians still have time to enter themselves in the Horsham Battle of the Bands competition 2017.

Head over to www.horshambotb.co.uk and choose from three categories – Originals, Covers, or Acoustic Originals – to be in with a chance of playing the BotB Festival Weekend stage in Horsham Park Human Nature Garden (August 19-20).

The Covers competition final will take place on the Saturday afternoon with the Originals final taking place in the evening. The two-day event will then come to a close on Sunday afternoon with the Acoustic competition.

Last year’s three winners – The Farmboys (Originals), Flying Low (Covers) and Hollie Rogers (Acoustic) – will each perform headline sets while the judges deliberate in each competition.

All Originals bands that enter must also be available to take part in heats at Horsham Sports Club on the weekend of July 7-8.

The closing date for entries is July 1 so you’ll need to be quick.

Prizes to be won include a professional music video and photo-shoot, studio time, a single release package and more.

This year, the Festival Weekend will once again have a circus theme with workshops for kids, themed food and drink vendors and professional circus performers on site.

The BotB website will also host an online People’s Choice poll where fans can get involved.

Advance tickets for the festival weekend are available at www.horshambotb.co.uk.

