Top performers set to sing the blues in Sussex

There is blues galore at Crawley’s Hawth over the next few months in a programme that offers fresh new talent and old favourites.

Spokesman Steve Crane said: “On Monday, October 17 (7.45pm), The Hawth Studio will play host to Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton, who effortlessly embodies the spirit of early music including ragtime, ’20s jazz and Dust Bowl-era blues, delivering them through a dizzying display of virtuosity on guitar, piano, banjo, and fiddle.

“Then, one of Europe’s finest country-blues acts are back in the studio on October 31 (7.45pm). Rag Mama Rag are Ashley Dow (guitars, ukulele and vocals) and Deborah Dow (harmonica, washboard, percussion and backing vocals), a duo who produce a full, hard, driving, rhythmic sound, which will soon have the audience’s feet tapping.

“Guy Davis and Brooks Williams make a welcome return on Monday, November 14 (7.45pm), with Inside The Delta. New York blues legend Guy Davis and Georgia-born roots and Americana singer-songwriter Brooks Williams (one of the top acoustic guitarists of all time) join forces to explore the routes of the blues.

“On Thursday, January 12, Tommy Emmanuel will take to The Hawth stage with his new show It’s Never Too Late, along with special guest Clive Carroll. This two-time Grammy nominee has a five-decade career, which has gained him hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide.

“Paul Jones and Dave Kelly, arguably the greatest British harp player and slide guitarist, return on Thursday, January 26 (7.45pm). As well as being incredible instrumentalists, both are excellent vocalists, and audiences are in for an amazing evening of acoustic blues and anecdotes.”

To purchase tickets call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

