Turbowolf bring their unique rock mixture to Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

Turbowolf perform at Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar, Brighton, on Monday, October 30 (7.30pm).

The musicians merge rock ’n’ roll, psychedelia, heavy metal, punk rock and electronica, which has given them a hard-to-define sound.

Their new single, ‘The Free Life’, is the title track from their upcoming third album, which will be out in March.

“Bursting with pounding rhythms and undulating tempos, The Free Life is a psychedelic, riff-steeped auditory odyssey,” a spokesperson said.

