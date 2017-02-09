Two captivating piano concertos in Crawley

The London Mozart Players will be playing at The Hawth, Crawley, with conductor laureate Howard Shelley at the helm (Saturday, February 11).

They will perform Mozart’s Piano Concertos K453 and K595, the latter Mozart’s final composition.

Founded in 1949 as the UK’s first chamber orchestra, the London Mozart Players have achieved international renown for their live performances.

Howard Shelley has enjoyed a distinguished career, regularly touring on all continents.

Tickets on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk.

