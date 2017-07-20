Two fantastic days at Horsham Garden Music Festival

The Horsham Garden Music Festival team are proud to report (and boast about) a fantastic first weekend at the 2017 event.

The Human Nature Garden in Horsham Park was buzzing on Saturday and Sunday (July 15-16) when record breaking numbers attended the festival.

Families and friends from the local community and visitors from afar were treated to two days of free music in the theme Musical Mayhem, which took place on both days, offering jazz, swing and blues.

The talent was young and old and the audience mirrored the same – everyone was catered for.

There was bubbly and beer, hotdogs, burgers and healthy offerings along with candy for the kiddies of Horsham too.

Saturday’s line-up included the energetic and wonderful Horsham based gospel choir Singergy and the crowd-pleasing Okee Dokee band with their eccentric instruments and marvellous sounds.

Emilee Lucia and Lucy Francis wowed and delighted our young audiences with Disney classics and Anabel Mather returned to perform amazing covers on acoustic guitar by Lady Gaga and Birdie among others.

The day closed when an enormous ensemble of Rock Choir delivered a flawless performance, raising the audience to their feet in an encore. The audience packed and left the gardens on day one smiling.

The Royal British Legion band kicked off Sunday with a medley of tunes, while looking dashing as always.

They were followed by the smooth sounds of Mr G and The Bluebeats who had a huge following in the crowd.

We then moved to a swing band, The Hucksters, who had the audience up and jiving along. Anabel Mather delivered another flawless performance and the weekend ended with the glamorous ladies from Angel Delights.

This year the event team were pleased to bring interactive and inclusive play to the children who attended with the skills of Springboard and Circus Wurx. Free face painting was also available all weekend, for the adults too.

Next weekend promises to fantastic line-up that is not to be missed.

Saturday, July 22, takes us back in time to the ’80s and the final day, Sunday, July 23, will be rocking us to a close.

The weather looks promising and the musicians even more so.

So stock up on the sunscreen, keep the bottled water on ice and join us in Horsham Park this coming weekend.

