University of Chichester band lanch debut single in Brighton

University of Chichester alternative rock band Luna Blue head to Brighton this week to launch their debut single Borrowed Words at the Hope and Ruin venue.

It’s a big moment for the band which comprises Tom High (vocalist), Nick Davie (bassist), Seb Bowen (drummer) and Ryan Wellman (guitarist).

“We have got a contract with a manager,” says Tom, “and she is going to get us to support bigger bands and get our music out there, which is really exciting.

“The single is from a six-track EP which we are hoping to release this summer. The single is about saying things just because you are saying them rather than saying something because you believe it. We believe it to be the most commercially-orientated track on the EP, and when we play it live we get really good feedback. It’s funk and it is upbeat and it is catchy, and we have had rave reviews about it.

“It’s the debut single and there is a sense of excitement. There are going to be so many doors –fingers crossed! –opening for us from this moment. We are going to full-steam everything to make the most of it.”

In fact, three of the four in the band will be moving to Brighton to take advantage of its big music scene. The three have just graduated from the University of Chichester on three-year courses; the fourth member of the band has got a year to go still on his four-year course.

“So we are going to be flitting between Brighton and Chichester. We are just going to push everything and make it all happen for us.

“All four members of the band are from separate locations around England, and we all came to Chichester in 2014. We all have different influences. I met our guitarist Ryan in the first week of university, and we went back to his halls, both with guitars and we just played. We just sat down and jammed and something just clicked in that moment. It’s hard to put your finger on just what, but something magical just worked.”

And so the band started to come together: “I suppose you would call it alternative rock. We have heavy funk elements, but it is also quite indie. It’s a very modern sound, with all our writing styles coming from very different backgrounds. We all write our own parts for each track.”

