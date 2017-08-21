VIDEO: Two fantastic days of music at Horsham Battle of the Bands 2017

Have your say

Revellers at Horsham Park’s Human Nature Garden enjoyed two superb days of live music at the Battle of the Bands festival weekend.

The annual event (August 19-20) offered soul, pop, acoustic folk, metal and plenty of rock ’n’ roll from a diverse line-up of bands.

Half My Kingdom (Covers winners)

There was also lots for kids to do thanks to a group of professional circus performers who provided circus workshops, face-painting and other fun family activities.

The winners for this year’s Covers category were Half My Kingdom. The runners up were Manbitesdog and Dead 70’s who were also the People’s Choice winners.

The Originals winners were Numskull (also the People’s Choice winners) and the runners up were Soho Dukes and Leave The Engine Running.

The winner of the Acoustic category was Serena Dalton (also People’s Choice) and the runners up were Christelle and Rebecca Riedtmann.

The Unblessed

A full report on the 2017 Battle of the Bands will be in this week’s West Sussex County Times.

Visit www.horshambotb.co.uk to find out more.

Leave The Engine Running

Five Rounds Rapid

