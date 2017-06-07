Two great symphonic works are the promise in the Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra summer concert on Sunday, June 11 at 7.30pm.

Spokesman Barry Cranford is promising a concert full of orchestral gems to take the orchestra into summer.

Barry explained: “The Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály who was a great collector of folk music wrote the suite Háry János as an adaption from his 1926 four-act folk opera.

“The title refers to a veteran hussar in the Austrian army called János with surname Háry who sits drinking in the local pub describing his supposed exploits.

“The six-movement suite comprises a Fairy Tale, Viennese Musical Clock, a jolly song, the battle and defeat of Napoleon, Intermezzo and Entrance of the Emperor and his court.

“The Intermezzo has a musical sneeze; Kodály describes this as the Hungarian way of confirming the superstition that if a statement is followed by a sneeze from one of the listeners then the events are true!

“After the interval, the full strength of the large philharmonic symphony orchestra will fill the Assembly Hall with the five movements of the Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique. Few professional orchestras could afford to pay for the 90 musicians Berlioz intended.

“The symphony is formed as a piece of programme music (ie contains a story) and features an episode in the life of an artist. It tells of a lively and gifted artist who ends up poisoning himself with opium in the depths of despair as his offer of love is rejected.

“The work is based around the fact that Berlioz fell in love with an Irish actress Harriet Smithson, who left unanswered all his numerous love letters and the symphony was his way of expressing himself.

“Dreams with visions and passions form the opening movement followed by a ball, scene in the fields while the fourth movement leads the poisoned artist to dream that he has killed his beloved and he is marched to the scaffold and the guillotine. The fifth movement is a dream of the night of the Sabbath.

“The Worthing Philharmonic is a community symphony orchestra formed from local talented musicians and you should come and hear them in action on Sunday, June 11 at 7.30pm in the Assembly Hall Worthing.

“The current musical director Dominic Grier was appointed in 2014 and since then the orchestra has gone from strength to strength under his excellent musical guidance.

“Tickets are £9, £13 or £16 with children under 16 £3 and can be obtained from the box office on 01903 206206 or on line at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

Full details about the orchestra can be found on www.worthingphil.com.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.