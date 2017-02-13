Review: Lemongrass, Haywards Heath

At the front of Lemon Grass’s menu, they have what is essentially a mission statement.

And within that statement they say, ‘Our aim is to provide a high standard or service and excellent cuisine in a warm and friendly atmosphere.’

The Lemongrass Platter

They can tick that box.

Lemon Grass has serving Thai cuisine in Sussex since 2005.

There are Lemon Grass restaurants in Crawley and Horsham but today myself and colleague Simon visited the Haywards Heath one in The Broadway.

For a Thursday afternoon, the restaurant was busier than I expected but this helped show what a great atmosphere it will have when it’s full.

Goong pad kra-tiam prik thai

Beautifully decorated and wonderfully lit, with the help of the full window front, it is a lovely place to dine.

The choice on the menu was, in the most positive sense of the word, ridiculous. It was difficult to pick a dish! For starters we went for the Lemon Grass Platter.

This consisted of a selection of popular thai starters; vegetable spring rolls, prawn tempura, chicken satay, prawn toast and fish cakes, served with a variety of sauces - the highlight being the coconut milk sauce on the chicken satay.

But under the heading ‘Chef’s Special Recommendations’, the Goong pad kra-tiam prik thai (jumbo prawns with garlic pepper) peaked my interest.

Ped paradise (duck with tamarind sauce)

When you see ‘jumbo’ on a menu, you rarely get that. But these prawns were huge and extremely tasty.

Simon opted for the Ped paradise (duck with tamarind sauce). Again a wonderful dish full of flavours.

The pudding were treated to banana fritters and pancakes.

The pancakes were green and filled with coconut and brown, a real delight. The banana fritters were very rich and tasty.

Each dish was presented beautifully - they were a real treat for the eyes and the taste buds.

Anyone wanting to try a quality Thai cuisine experience should give Lemon Grass a go.