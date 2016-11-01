Sussex Toy Run drop-off points

The Sussex Toy Run has been getting bigger each year, with motorcyclists taking presents to children’s wards across the county.

Riders visit hospitals in Chichester, Worthing, Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings to bring some festive cheer to young patients.

Russ Green, one of the organisers, said: “Each year, this has got bigger, so we are planning a bit more to accommodate the unforeseen this year.

“We have a list of biker recommended cafés and a couple of motorcycle showrooms involved this year.

“The run will be on Saturday, December 17. I would like to appeal for companies to support us this year. We have various drop-off points across the county, where people are invited to leave donated toys, books and, of course, chocolates for staff and parents.

“The ride will take in these drop-off points, collecting the toys and then delivering to the wards directly.”

Current confirmed drop off points are as follows:-

EAST SUSSEX

Wesson’s Cafe, High Street, Horam

Route 1066 Cafe, A21 Johns Cross

Custom Cafe, A259 Pevensey Marsh

WEST SUSSEX

Whiteways Cafe, Bury Hill, Arundel

Hummingbird Cafe, Shoreham Airport

Destination Triumph, London Road, Washington

