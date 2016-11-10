A down-to-earth Christmas Carol in Haywards Heath

Hot on the heels of their production of Alice the Perrymount Players Youth Theatre Group take to the stage again this month.

With set designed by Sussex artist Max Gorham, audiences will be taken through the streets of Victorian London to follow Ebenezer Scrooge in the classic A Christmas Carol.

True to the original text, the harsh realities of 19th century life come to the fore in this down-to-earth show.

Performances are at Wesley Hall, Haywards Heath Methodist Church, on Perrymount Road. Dates are November 24- 26 at 7.30pm (2.30pm matinee Nov 26).

Tickets are £8 (£6 conc.) from 01444 414502.

