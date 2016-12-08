A saucy slice of male variety is coming to East Grinstead

After a successful year on tour, Forbidden Nights, a stunt-orientated all-male variety show, is coming to Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on December 9.

Spokeswoman Emmy said: “The classy full-theatre show includes aerial, pole and fire acts with explosive choreography, all performed with an element of strip tease.

“The boys have been busy up and down the country showing off their superhero talents with their classy stunt-orientated show and their honed physiques to match. With their Sexy Circus on tour the boys are flipping and spinning the ladies into frenzy. With only a few months left of their 2016 tour the boys are already rehearsing and practising their moves and things are heating up for their 90-date 2017 UK tour.

“Think Cirque Du Soleil combined with Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike when you want to conjure an image of the show. The show gives a chance for each member of the cast to win you over as they show you his best moves in unique routines to get your pulse racing. To let you in on a sneak preview, the show is a two-hour long production jam-packed with entertainment including aerial chains, fire, pole and calisthenic performances and explosive choreography that will leave you on the edge of you seat.

“Both the 2016 and 2017 tours have been months in the making, with the whole Forbidden Family working day and night in some cases to create something that has never been done before.

“Their charisma and full bodied work ethic on-stage and off-stage is red hot too, with the guys taking shifts to drive the tour bus, setting up/packing down stage and production. But don’t worry, they don’t forget the most important people – you – and make sure they have time to thank all the audience with lots of cheeky selfies even making sure the dressing room is tidy on the way out.

“So if you’re in need a little bit of heat as we head towards these cold winter months, get your girls together for the ultimate girls’ night out.”

Tickets cost £19.50.

Call 01342 302000 or visit www.chequermead.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.