A unique take on Julius Caesar at The Hawth and The Capitol

Pitchy Breath promise a bold take on modern politics with a genderbending production of Julius Caesar.

The show plays The Hawth, Crawley, on November 14 and 15 (7.45pm) and The Capitol Studio, Horsham, on November 19 (7.45pm).

Artistic director Bradley Barlow said: “William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is a blistering political thriller, as relevant today as ever. With its exploration of absolute power and creeping dictatorship, now is the perfect time to revisit this play.

“Pitchy Breath Theatre Company are doing just that in this fast paced, modern dress, gender blind adaptation that brings this historical play firmly up to date, whilst still retaining the glorious language of our greatest writer, touring to venues in Sussex and Surrey this November.

“Pitchy Breath will transport you to an alternative world where the Roman Empire never fell to tell the story of the murderous conspiracy against Julia Caesar from her closest allies. A cast of actors from the local community have been rehearsing alongside professional performers under the direction of Gary Andrews to bring this classic play into the 21st century.

“Funded and supported by Crawley Borough Council, Pitchy Breath Theatre Company was formed in 1995 and Julius Caesar will be their 51st production, their first Shakespeare play since 2011’s all-female version of The Taming of the Shrew.”

Bradley added: “Pitchy Breath has a proud history of taking classic theatre, ripping up the rule book and turning things on their head – and this production promises to be no exception. Following a fantastic audition earlier in the year, the cast have delivered some incredible performances to produce a show that will be remembered as one of Pitchy Breath’s best.”

Gary Andrews, director of Julius Caesar, said: “One of the exciting challenges of this production has been finding ways to make the setting modern without compromising Shakespeare’s language. During the rehearsal process we have found lots of places to insert up to date references, turning servants to PAs, characters using mobiles and social media, that will resonate with today’s audience and make it easier for them to identify with the characters.”

Tickets are on sale now from www.hawth.co.uk and www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.