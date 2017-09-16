Alan Bennett’s boisterous farce heads to Hailsham

Hailsham Theatres presents Alan Bennett’s Habeas Corpus this month.

The show is at Summerheath Hall, Hailsham, from Thursday to Saturday, September 21-23.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Habeas Corpus is a bawdy comedy written by Alan Bennett.

“It is set in Brighton where the lust and longing of the permissive society has taken hold of the seemingly respectable Wicksteed family.

“With a collection of larger-than-life characters – including henpecked husband, frustrated wife, flat-chested spinster, lecherous curate and ubiquitous char – this rollicking farce is as saucy as a seaside postcard.”

This play is directed by Sam Elsby and presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd as part of the Hailsham Arts Festival (September 14-24, hailshamfestival.uk).

Tickets: £7.50-£9, Saturday Meal Night £16-£18.

Doors open at 7pm and 2pm.

There will be a licensed bar, interval refreshments and cakes available.

Limited tickets may be available on the door. Please book to avoid disappointment. Call 01323 841414 or visit www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk.

Hailsham Theatres have been entertaining Hailsham since 1934, producing plays and their ever popular annual pantomime.

Find out more at www.hailshamtheatres.co.uk.

