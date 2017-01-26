Auditions for Oscar Wilde play at The Hawth, Crawley, this Friday

The Hawth’s new theatre company for people aged 18-plus will be holding auditions for their first production, An Ideal Husband by Oscar Wilde, on Friday, January 27 (7pm).

THAT Company (The Hawth Adult Theatre) is looking for actors and people to work behind the scenes. It doesn’t matter if you have experience or not. This is an ideal opportunity to work and learn from professional director Sarah Slator and perform on stage at The Hawth on Saturday, April 1.

Rehearsals will take place each Friday evening in The Hawth’s participatory arts space known as The Loft.

Call 01293 553636 or email rebecca.reynolds@parkwoodtheatres.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.