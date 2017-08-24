Awsum headline act for Comedy Beats’ next Tilgate show

Comedy Beats return to The Grasshopper in Crawley on Friday, September 1, for their regular monthly show, with “another great line-up featuring four of the finest acts from the comedy circuit.”

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “This month our headliner is the Croydon based musical act Jonny Awsum. We got him down to do one of our shows in the spring and he absolutely stormed it. He recently got to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, which has had an amazing effect on his profile.

“If you watch the show you will probably remember him as the comedian who got Ant and Dec out on stage with him in the heats to do a routine about musicals.

“I found out the other day that that performance on the show has now had over 1.3 million views online.

“He is genuinely a lovely man, and I am really happy that he is doing so well.

“Also on the bill that night is the amazing American comedian Russell Hicks. If you haven’t already seen him before, then you are in for a real treat. He is undoubtedly one of Comedy Beats’ favourite acts. With Russell no two shows are ever the same. He just seems to make it all up on the spot.”

Mark continued: “The opening act is Larry Dean, who was crowned Scottish Comedian of the Year at the age of 23 and has since gone from strength to strength.

“His first Edinburgh show received a Fosters Comedy Award nomination for Best Newcomer. His TV credits include Live from the BBC. He has been invited to perform at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. He has supported Eddie Izzard on tour and this will be his first outing after this year’s Edinburgh festival.

“The show will be compered by Andre Vincent, one of the most experienced and respected MCs on the circuit.”

Tickets are available in advance from the venue for £10, or by visiting www.ComedyBeats.com.

Some tickets may be available on the night for £12. Doors open at 7pm, and the show starts at 8pm.

