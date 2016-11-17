Beauty and the Beast tells a tale as old as time in Storrington

Storrington Dramatic Society present their 2016 panto, Beauty and the Beast, from December 7-10.

In this tale as old as time, performers aim to transport the audience to Jolie Ville, a little village in rural France.

After a chance meeting with a hideous beast, Belle and her father Baguette, along with Bertie and Fifi Latrine, are imprisoned in an enchanted castle where nothing is quite as it seems.

Can true love help Belle see through the Beast’s hideous façade? Can the evil Camilla Parker-Bike and her simpering brother Claude drag Belle away from her prince? Will the servants, Bon-Bon and Diablo, transformed into household objects, ever be normal again?

With a great cast, a fun array of new and original songs, and some audience participation, families are promised a fantastic evening of entertainment.

The show is at Sullington Parish Hall. Tickets cost £9 for adults and £5 for children under 12, and are available from Fowlers Estate Agency in Storrington, Nisa Local in West Chiltington, and from www.storringtondramatics.co.uk.

