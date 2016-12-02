Ben McKelvey in Brighton

Brighton-based artist Ben McKelvey has been announced as the support act for The Overtones 2016 Christmas tour.

Spokesman Andy Kettle said: "The singer-songwriter who recently opened 17 arena dates for Wet Wet Wet prepares for 20 dates around the UK with the vocal-harmony group who regularly fill city halls and large theatres as they tour.

"McKelvey said he was delighted to be joining another high profile tour as he gears up to release his 2nd album in 2017. Follow the success of recent album Life & Love in England which hit the top 10 of the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart there is eager anticipation from fans to hear new music.

"Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben McKelvey grew up in West London on a musical diet of classic songwriters like Springsteen, Dylan, Cash and Joe Strummer. He formed pop-punk group Fluid Lines as a teenager, going on to record and tour the UK with them. After a series of successful tours and radio exposure, the group went their separate ways in 2011. Determined to continue making music, Ben made the switch to guitar and set out as a solo artist."

Dates include December 6, Brighton Dome.

