Ben Ofoedu gives Horsham audiences the good time they want at The Capitol panto

Ben Ofoedu’s career has mostly been spent entertaining in night clubs.

He’s delighted to say you get easier audiences in panto and he joins the cast of Aladdin at Horsham’s Capitol this Christmas (Dec 9-31).

“I got into Panto about three years ago,” Ben says. “My best friend is a guy in Boyzone called Shane and he had been doing it for a while. I went to see him somewhere, and I thought it was good. I asked him about it. He said ‘I didn’t know you would be up for it!’

“I am more night clubs, but really I am an entertainer and a performer, and this is the other end of the spectrum, but really I have never taken myself too seriously. I just like to have fun and to make good records and to get people to dance. That’s my premise. That’s why I want to make records… and pantos are great shows.

“My first panto was in Gravesend. It went really, really well with some great reviews. I was playing the genie, and as long as I am on stage and I am singing and dancing and there is a crowd of people in front of me, then I am happy. My background is house music, but really as long as there is a gathering and people are there to have a good time, you just have fun. And panto is even better than a night club. With panto you have got between 300 and 700 people that want to have a laugh and want to be entertained. They want to have a good time. In a night club, I come from a stomping ground where you have got to prove yourself constantly until you have a hit record.”

Ben continues: “In pantos, people want a good time. In a night club, you have got to prove yourself. People go to night clubs for all sorts of reasons. They go because they want to meet friends or because they have been dragged along by their partner. Not everyone is there for a good time. You get people standing there looking all moody and stern. When I was young, I was going out looking for ladies, and you would see them with stern faces, and you would think ‘Why are you here?’

“But when you break everything down, it is just about entertaining people. When I was young, I could have performed in my bedroom, but I wanted crowds. I could have made records in my bedroom, but I wanted people to hear them and like them.”

Tickets on 01403 750220.

To read our review of Aladdin click here.

