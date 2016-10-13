Burgess Hill Theatre Club present a thrilling dystopian drama

Burgess Hill Theatre Club promise a gripping dystopian thriller when they stage The Lifesavers by Fraser Grace.

Director Phil Hawkins said: “Grace is the playwright behind the RSC’s critically-acclaimed 2006 play Breakfast with Mugabe. In The Lifesavers, he sets out a world where private child-rearing has been outlawed but Cathy, a trainee vet, farmer and wife, is desperate for a child. One to keep this time, not surrender to the state to raise at 12 weeks as the law says she must.

“One of the great things about Burgess Hill Theatre Club is that they are willing to put on a varied programme of different types of plays. This is a really gripping piece of writing that I couldn’t put down when I first read the script so it’s been amazing to be able to put it on.”

The Lifesavers is performing for three nights: October 20, 21 and 22 at the Burgess Hill Theatre, Church Walk in Burgess Hill. Tickets are £10 and can be reserved by calling 01444 242984.

