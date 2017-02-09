Carolyn’s in high spirits as the Ghost musical heads to Crawley

Carolyn Maitland’s career takes a supernatural turn as she relishes the Demi Moore role in the musical version of Ghost (The Hawth, Crawley, February 13-18).

She joined the show at the start of the year and is loving it after the quickest of turn-arounds.

“I got the offer on Christmas Eve! It was perfect. It came at exactly the right time! And Molly is just such a lovely part to play!”

The double Academy Award winning movie was the highest grossing film in the year of its release, starring the late Patrick Swayze alongside Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, thrusting The Righteous Brothers’ ‘Unchained Melody’ right back into prominence.

Walking back to their apartment late one night a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost.

But with the help of a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger…

“With Molly you get a lot of emotional content!” says Carolyn. “She needs to be happy and in love and then we see her through sadness and grieving. And the music has got some really great songs for me to sing. And she also gets to do the pottery! It is brilliant in so many different ways. It is so rewarding.”

Very demanding too: “I get a lot of headaches. But we are getting a great reaction from the audiences. After each performance, you feel really fulfilled, emotionally drained but happy. And that’s why I do this, why I am in the theatre. The more intense the role, the more I can lose myself in it all and the better feeling I get. I thrive on jobs that take me to this emotional level. We are all humans and we all feel different emotions each day, so each day will be different, but I am just loving it.

“The musical is really, really similar to the film. The script in particular places is almost identical so all the die-hard Ghost fans will recognise a lot of it. There are obviously things in the film that you can’t do on the stage and vice versa, but I think it really stays true to it.”

Originally from the Isle of Wight, Carolyn is looking forward to a happy return to effectively her local theatre, the Mayflower in Southampton (March 14-18). She was there with the musical Jekyll & Hyde and also with Fame and High School Musical.

“My career has been very heavily based in musical theatre. It’s just the way it went. When I first graduated, I was more dance, but then I got introduced to more of the singing side and then the acting side. I feel like I am just getting started more than 16 years into my career! I would like to do TV and stuff, but I have been going from musical to musical and have had some amazing parts.”

Carolyn’s musical theatre credits include Ellen in Miss Saigon (Prince Edward Theatre), Joelle in Groundhog Day (Old Vic), Rose in From Here to Eternity (Shaftesbury Theatre) and Kate in Kiss Me Kate (Old Vic, West End and Chichester).

“I just adored Kiss Me Kate as I got to sing quite operatically and then I got to scream at the top of my lungs. It was just brilliant. It was enormous fun!”

Tickets on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk.

