Character comedian Alice Marshall is back with a host of new faces in Brighton

After a sell-out debut at the 2016 Brighton and Edinburgh Fringe festivals, comedy actress and character comedian Alice Marshall is back with a new tour.

In Blood, Alice returns with a host of new faces (and some old favourites) as she takes her own brand of vicious character comedy to the next level.

As Alice says: “Meet Greta Medina, the world’s worst relationship guru. Meet Maria, the angriest air hostess ever to grace the skies. Meet Simon, the wayward bird of paradise on a very unusual hunt for a mate. And meet Louise, the girl who’s desperate to marry. If only she could speak...

“Blood takes a long hard look at the world through the eyes of the lonely, the hurt, the angry, the mad, the sad, and the completely unhinged.

“My bizarre collection of characters range from the erotic to the downright grotesque. So strap in and prepare yourselves because character comedy just got nasty – and there will be blood...”

Alice Marshall is a comic actress and character comedian, as heard on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 4 Extra.

Recently named as one of The Independent’s top female comedians of 2017, her 2016 solo Edinburgh debut Vicious was a huge critical success, playing to sold-out houses and four and five star reviews across the board. She was shortlisted for the 2015 BBC New Comedy Award and performs in Leicester Square Theatre’s infamous adult panto Sleeping Booty.

Performances are May 19, 20 and 21 at 8.30pm at The Warren: Theatrebox, St Peter’s Church North, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU.

Tickets on 01273 987516.

